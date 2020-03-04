Students of Indian High School, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian High Group of School in Dubai will be closed from Thursday as a precautionary message, the school group said in a text message to parents this afternoon.

“As a precautionary measure, IHS Group of schools is closed from Thursday, March 5. Detailed circular about exams will be mailed. Your well-being is important. Take care,” the message stated.

Gulf News could not immediately get official comments from the school management.

However, parents said this followed a suspected case of novel Coronavirus infection among one of the students of the senior school campus in Oud Metha whose parent had a travel history to a Covid-19-affected country which was to be declared in the travel advisory form given by the Dubai authorities.

The school had asked students from the affected child’s class and bus to stay at home on Wednesday while exams were conducted for the rest of the students, said parents.

The parent communication office confirmed that the students, who travel with the child with suspected infection, did not attend school on Wednesday, they added.

Many parents became panicky after messages went around on WhatsApp and many of them called the school asking for details and requesting for early closure of the school as a precautionary measure.