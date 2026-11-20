Pioneering graduates of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi lead in energy transition careers
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi) has celebrated the graduation of its first batch of 17 students, with all graduates securing jobs in the energy, sustainability and engineering sectors across the UAE and the wider Gulf region.
The inaugural cohort completed a two-year Master of Technology (M.Tech.) programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability, combining academic study, research and practical training. Among the 17 graduates, 11 are employees of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
The first graduation ceremony marks a major milestone for IIT Delhi's first international campus, which was established as part of the UAE–India strategic partnership.
The 17 students enrolled in the programme in January 2024. Their studies focused on developing expertise in areas critical to the energy transition.
The programme covered:
Core principles of energy sustainability.
Engineering sciences and clean energy technologies.
Academic research and practical training.
Skills relevant to the UAE's evolving energy and sustainability sectors.
All 17 graduates have secured employment across the UAE and the wider Gulf region, reflecting the demand for specialised talent in the energy and engineering industries.
IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi was established under an agreement signed in July 2023 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The campus was inaugurated in September 2024 by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The graduation ceremony was attended by Rima Al Mokarrab, Chair of Tamkeen and Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority, and India's Union Minister for Education, Pralhad Joshi.
Also present were India's Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, members of IIT Delhi's Board of Governors, faculty members, graduates, their families and representatives from government and industry.
The 17 graduates will become part of IIT Delhi's global alumni network of more than 65,000 former students, connecting them with professionals and leaders across business, science, entrepreneurship and public service.
Since its establishment, IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi has expanded to nearly 300 students representing 13 nationalities.
Its academic portfolio now includes six programmes:
Four undergraduate programmes.
One postgraduate programme.
One doctoral programme.
Its research and academic activities cover energy and sustainability, computer science, artificial intelligence, chemical engineering and electrical engineering.
The institute continues to build partnerships with universities, research institutions and industry players, including ADNOC, to align its teaching and research with the UAE's technological and industrial priorities.
UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy said the first graduation cohort reflected the strength of the UAE–India strategic partnership and the two countries' commitment to education, research and innovation.
She highlighted the role of the institute in creating opportunities for future generations, particularly in energy transition and sustainability.
IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee said the first graduating class demonstrated the institute's academic standards and the potential of its international campus in Abu Dhabi.
IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi Executive Director Professor Shantanu Roy said the graduates had set a high standard and would contribute to industry, research and their respective professional fields.
The institute said its first graduating cohort represented an important step in strengthening academic and industry collaboration between India and the UAE.