How UAE students can get into IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi

From CAET eligibility to fees, here is what UAE students need to know before applying
Starting preparation early, preferably from Grade 8, can give UAE students more time to build the strong foundation needed to compete for a place at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, said Asanul Ameen, Head of Operations, Unique World Education, during a spotlight session at Gulf News Edufair.
The Abu Dhabi campus, located within Zayed University, gives students in the UAE access to an IIT education without having to leave the country.
IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi currently offers four programmes: Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Energy Engineering.
For UAE-based students, the campus provides another route into the IIT system. Ameen said students who meet the eligibility requirements can apply through the Common Admission Entrance Test (CAET), while JEE Advanced is another route.
“UAE students who have studied in the UAE for five years, including Grades 8 to 12, have the privilege of taking the CAET examination,” he said.
Unlike many major school and university entrance examinations, CAET is held four times a year, giving eligible students multiple windows to apply.
“The IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi examination, or CAET, is conducted four times a year. There are four windows, but a student can attempt the examination only twice in a year. They can choose which two windows they want to take,” Ameen said.
He said awareness of the CAET examination remains limited among UAE students, making it important for families to understand the admission routes and requirements early.
Ameen recommended beginning preparation in Grade 8, particularly in mathematics, physics and chemistry.
“The ideal time to start preparation is Grade 8 because the foundation needs to be strong. Students need to be thorough in mathematics, physics and chemistry. If they prepare early, they can prepare gradually and perform well in their school examinations as well,” he said.
Ameen highlighted that the examination is demanding and students need to be able to solve questions within a limited time.
Preparation for the entrance examination is only part of the process. Students must also meet the academic requirements for admission.
“There is a benchmark for admission to IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, and students need to secure the required percentage in Grade 12 to be eligible,” Ameen said.
According to Ameen, students need around 75 to 80 per cent in physics, chemistry and mathematics to meet the requirement.
Each programme currently has 30 seats, with 10 seats allocated through CAET, 10 through JEE Advanced and 10 for UAE nationals.
Ameen said the cost can also be manageable for students who qualify for scholarships.
“The annual fee is Dh77,500, but students can get scholarships and fee waivers that can reduce the fee to Dh19,575,” he said.
Ameen said IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi is adding new programmes and encouraging Indian students in the UAE to apply.
“If students start preparing at the right age and at the right time, they can secure a place at this excellent university and gain an IIT education at a relatively affordable cost,” he said.