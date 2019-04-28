Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai will have split paid parking hours during Ramadan — with a two hour break around Iftar, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

During the holy month, which falls on May 6, the paid parking tariff across all paid parking zones, except Tecom areas, will be applicable from 8am to 6pm and 8pm to 12 midnight.

RTA timings change

The RTA also announced changes in timings for its various services, including vehicle testing and registration facilities.

Same timings for Dubai Metro

However, Dubai Metro and tram services will operate as usual without and changes in timings, with the metro running till 12 midnight on weekdays and 1am on weekends.

Meanwhile, the tram operating till 1am throughout the week.

Vehicle testing centres

As for the vehicle testing centres, all Tasjeel branches, except Hatta and Jebel Ali, will operate in two shifts from 9am to 3pm and 8pm to 2am.

Tasjeel Hatta branch will operate from 9am to 3pm and the Jebel Ali branch remain open till 5pm.

All Shamil centres will operate in two shifts, from 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 12 midnight. Wasel testing facilities will also operate in shifts, from 9am to 3pm and 9pm to 2am.

Quick Registration Centre will be open from 9am to 5pm and 9pm to 3am.

According to the RTA, all its Customer Happiness Centres will work in straight shifts from 9am to 5pm.

Among the transport services, all intercity and urban services will run as usual, however, marine services will have a change in timings.

Ferry services

Ferry services between Al Ghubaiba and Dubai Marina will run at 11.00am and 5.30pm, while the Dubai Marin roundtrip will be running at 5pm and 10pm.

Water buses at Dubai Marina will operate from 12 noon to 12 midnight during weekdays and from 1pm to 1am on Friday. At Dubai Canal the water bus will operate from 9am to 5pm and 9.30pm to 12.30am.

Heritage Abras at Dubai Creek will operate from 10am to 12 midnight during weekdays and from 12 noon to 2am on Fridays.

School hours

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also announced reduced school hours for Ramadan.

Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance at KHDA said that the school day during Ramadan will start between 8am to 8.30am and finish between 1pm to 1.30pm, with shorter breaks as required.