Dubai: The results of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) Class 10 and ISC Class 12 have just been announced and can viewed on the official website of the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
The students will be able to check their result online at www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org. The students are also getting their results through SMS.
Here’s how to view the results:
1) Visit the official website of CISCE (www.cisce.org)
2) Click on the link for Results 2020 (www.results.cisce.org)
3) Select ICSE/ISC as required from the course option
4) For accessing ICSE/ISC results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha as shown on the screen
5) The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page.
Schools can download the results from this portal by using the schools principal’s user ID and password.
It can be recalled that last month CISCE had told the Supreme Court that the results for the remaining examinations will be prepared based on the students’ performance in previous examinations and internal assessment.
Recheck
The Council has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through its website. CISCE said recheck will be conducted only fro those subjects for which the written examinations have taken place.
The online module for submitting the request for recheck will remain open for only seven day from July 10-16.