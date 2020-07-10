Grade 12 student Ritika Ramesh Iyer of Ambassador School says the news is yet to sink in

Ritika Ramesh Iyer with her parents Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Results of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams were announced on Friday as students with their parents eagerly awaited for them at their homes.

One of them, Grade 12 student Ritika Ramesh Iyer, a school topper in Class 10 in 2018 also topped the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Grade 12 at Ambassador School Dubai.

“Honestly speaking the news is yet to sink in. I have been very systematic with my studies right from the beginning and hoped to do very well,” she told Gulf News.

Harsh Manghnani with his mum and dad Image Credit: Supplied

“Being the school topper in Grade 10 in 2018 and again in Grade 12 would not have been possible without the continued support of my teachers and parents. I owe this remarkable success completely to my school,” added Ritika, who scored 98.75 per cent with 100 in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science.

Sheela Menon, principal at Ambassador School Dubai, said: “The splendid performance of our students came as a whiff of fresh air and confirmation of the belief that there are some certainties in these uncertain times.

“We are once again elated with the performance of our ISC and ICSE students who outperformed the previous batches. The consistency in record-breaking results for the last four years reflects the concerted efforts of our resilient students, individual attention by our committed teachers and the support of parents.”

She noted that out of the 25 students who appeared for ISC examination, 16 scored above 90 per cent while out of 24 students who appeared for ICSE, 16 students scored above 90 per cent.

The ICSE school topper is Harsh Manghnani who scored 98.4 per cent in Computer Applications and History Civics and Geography. He was followed by Riya Sharma with 98 per cent and Kishore Suresh with 97.80 per cent respectively.

Record for GEMS Modern Academy

A total of 150 students from GEMS Modern Academy sat the ISC exams and 205 students sat the ICSE exams this year, a press statement said.

For the ICSE results, GEMS Modern Academy students continued to surpass international benchmarks, with a pass rate of 100 per cent and an average of 91.62 per cent – a record high for the school. A total of 71.2 per cent of students achieved above 90 per cent, and the school’s results include 68 scores of 100 per cent across a range of different subjects. GEMS Modern Academy’s top-performing students, Vishnumaya Deepakchandran and Mobina Khan, achieved outstanding scores of 98.2 per cent.

GEMS students Image Credit: Supplied

In terms of ISC, GEMS Modern Academy students also set a new school record, achieving an average score of 90.43% this year. The results include 40 scores of 100 per cent in specific subject results. In addition, 62 per cent of students at the school achieved an average score of 90 per cent and above, compared to 48 per cent last year, marking a significant year-on-year improvement in results. The top-performing ISC students, Meghna Jain and Samrudhi Saju, achieved near-perfect scores of 99 per cent.

Nargish Khambatta, Vice President – Education and Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “Our students have inspired us with their tenacity, resilience and laser-sharp focus for the Board exams, despite the pendulous swing of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ICSE students faced a particularly challenging situation, as they were caught between preparing for the remaining Board exams and continuing with their Grade 11 classes as we embarked on an interesting start of the new academic year via remote learning."

Over 2,300 schools

According to Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive and secretary, a total of 2,341 schools took part in the ICSE and 1,1125 for ISC.

A total of 207,902 and 88,409 students appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations respectively. More boys appeared for both ICSE (54.19 per cent boys) and ISC exams (53.65 per cent boys).

Of the 88,409 candidates who took the ISC exam, 85,611 or 96.84 per cent have passed; while 206,525 or 99.337 per cent out of the 207,902 students have cleared the ICSE.

The ICSE examination had 61 written subjects, of which 22 were Indian languages and nine were foreign languages and two classical languages. The ISC examination was conducted in 51 written subjects, of which 15 were Indian languages; six foreign languages and one classical language.

No merit list

The CISCE exams were held in February and March but results were delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Arathoon said the CISCE board has decided not to publish a merit list for class 10 and 12 exams this year “in view of exceptional circumstances.”

He added: “This year has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the multiple lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems.”

“I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period. Faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations. Your patience and perseverance are to be admired,” he underlined.

Recheck

CUSCE has made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through its website. CISCE said recheck will be conducted only fro those subjects for which the written examinations have taken place.