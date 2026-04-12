How your old device can power a student’s education

Donate Your Device initiative collects 70,000 devices in record time
Dubai: The Digital School’s “Donate Your Own Device 2.0” campaign has reached a major milestone, achieving 70% of its target in record time as it works toward collecting 100,000 used electronic devices to support students in underserved communities worldwide.
Launched in August 2025 in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and supported by more than 140 government entities, private sector organisations, and educational institutions across the UAE, the initiative has already collected 70,000 electronic devices in its second edition, bringing the total number of devices collected under the programme to 120,000.
The campaign focuses on refurbishing, recycling, and redistributing devices, creating access to digital education while also advancing environmental sustainability and responsible e-waste management.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Board of the Digital School, said the campaign reflects the UAE’s leadership vision of using technology to drive humanitarian impact.
“The campaign embodies the UAE leadership’s vision of harnessing technology to advance humanitarian work, community development, and sustainable digital education,” he said. He added that the initiative highlights strong cross-sector collaboration.
“The initiative represents a leading model of effective partnerships between government, the private sector, and the community, supporting the development of resilient digital education ecosystems that keep pace with global transformations and empower underserved communities with the tools of the future,” he added.
Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Red Crescent and Member of the Board of the Digital School, said the campaign reflects the UAE’s integrated approach to humanitarian and environmental progress.
The “Donate Your Own Device” initiative, he said, promotes “the UAE’s leading model that brings together humanitarian and development efforts with environmental sustainability.”
He added: “The outstanding results achieved by the campaign reflect the community’s awareness and commitment to the values of giving and social responsibility. It goes beyond simply providing devices; contributing to empowering students in underserved communities with access to quality digital education that supports their academic journey and shapes the future.”
The initiative has delivered significant environmental benefits, including:
320 tonnes of CO₂ emissions reduced
More than 1.5 million kilowatts of energy saved
460,000 litres of fuel consumption reduced
E-waste reduction equivalent to 90,000 square metres
Safe and responsible recycling of electronic devices
The collected devices, weighing approximately 320 metric tonnes, are processed through secure data wiping, refurbishment, or environmentally safe recycling.
The campaign follows a structured process starting with collection and classification, followed by refurbishment or recycling. Usable devices are restored with secure data removal and technical upgrades before being distributed.
Refurbished devices are then deployed as part of a broader education model that includes digital classroom set-up, teacher training, and provision of learning content to ensure long-term impact.
Devices collected through the campaign have already been distributed to countries including Jordan, Mauritania, Lebanon, and Egypt, as well as schools within the UAE.
In the 2.0 edition, 1,050 computers were shipped to Lesotho, Namibia, and Angola, supporting the establishment of 30 schools with fully integrated digital learning environments in collaboration with local ministries of education.
The initiative also builds an integrated logistics ecosystem with national shipping partners to reduce costs and speed up delivery.
The Digital School has called on individuals, institutions, and organisations to continue supporting the initiative through device donations or financial contributions.
You can donate through:
Official website: www.donateyourowndevice.org
SMS donation
2441 (e & subscribers)
3551 (du subscribers)
In partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) through official donation channels
Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020, The Digital School is the first accredited digital school of its kind. It has reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across 40 countries, offering programmes in seven languages in partnership with governments, international organisations, and universities. It is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the United States.