How your old device can power a student’s education

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020, The Digital School is the first accredited digital school of its kind. It has reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across 40 countries, offering programmes in seven languages in partnership with governments, international organisations, and universities. It is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the United States.