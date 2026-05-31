Practical resources for patients and carers, plus city activations mark World MS Day
Dubai: A first-of-its-kind HR guide has been issued in the UAE to help employers better understand multiple sclerosis and create more inclusive workplaces for employees living with the condition.
The landmark step comes as part of a nationwide campaign marking World MS Day on May 30.
MS is a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, disrupting communication between the brain and the rest of the body.
The condition can cause a wide range of symptoms including fatigue, difficulty walking, vision problems, muscle weakness and cognitive changes, which can vary significantly from person to person and fluctuate over time.
Endorsed by The Butterfly, an organisation specialising in inclusion and accessibility solutions, the new HR Guide offers practical information on workplace adjustments and accessibility measures to help employees with MS and other People of Determination thrive professionally.
It forms a central part of this year's World MS Day campaign by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), which is bringing the global awareness moment to communities across the UAE for the fourth consecutive year.
Alongside the HR guide, NMSS has launched a suite of practical resources designed to support people at different stages of the MS journey.
A ‘Talking About Your MS Diagnosis’ guide has been developed as a self-advocacy tool, helping individuals navigate conversations about their diagnosis with family, friends and colleagues through guided exercises and practical advice.
A dedicated ‘Empowering Carers’ guide has also been released, offering support and information for those caring for people living with MS and other chronic conditions.
While developed with MS in mind, all three resources are intended to support anyone navigating life with a chronic condition.
The campaign is aligned with this year's World MS Day theme, "My MS Diagnosis: Navigating MS Together," which focuses on the experiences surrounding an MS diagnosis and the critical role of accessible information, practical guidance and strong support networks in the period that follows.
Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of NMSS, said: "World MS Day reminds us that living with MS is not a journey that should be experienced alone, but one shaped by the strength of communities, families, caregivers and the systems of support surrounding them.”
“As we mark our fourth year commemorating World MS Day in the UAE alongside the global community, we are proud to continue building national awareness and strengthening collective understanding around the realities of living with MS."
She added: "At NMSS, we believe that meaningful progress is driven through collective action and shared responsibility. Through this nationwide campaign, we are bringing together healthcare institutions, community partners and the wider public to strengthen awareness, expand access to practical resources and foster a more inclusive and supportive future for people living with MS across the UAE."
The campaign stretches across more than 30 healthcare facilities and partner networks nationwide, improving visibility of MS resources within clinical settings and widening understanding of the condition in broader communities.
NMSS will also host a free public webinar on June 5, bringing together experts in nutrition, mental health and research to explore practical wellbeing strategies and the latest UAE-based MS research.
Beyond healthcare settings, the campaign is extending into everyday spaces through a café activation under the theme "Carry It Forward," taking place across more than 30 locations across the UAE on May 30 and 31.
The initiative aims to spark more open conversations about MS and build stronger community support for those living with the condition.
Landmark illuminations across the UAE will further raise public visibility of the campaign, with the message that no one in the UAE living with MS is navigating the journey alone.