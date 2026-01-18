How two generations graduated side by side at the University of Sharjah

A shared journey of learning, discipline and family support
Sharjah: When Mansour Ahmed Mansour and his daughter Aisha stepped forward to receive their degrees at the University of Sharjah, it was more than a graduation ceremony. It was the culmination of a quiet family pact: to keep learning, no matter the age, and to walk the journey together.
The pair were honoured last week by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in a moment filled with pride, perseverance and a shared sense of purpose. Few families experience graduation as a collective achievement. Fewer still do so across generations.
For Mansour, returning to university after nearly 20 years away from formal education was daunting.
He spoke openly about the early doubts and the discipline it took to relearn the rhythms of study, late nights, regular revision, and the challenge of balancing coursework with his role at Dubai Police, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
What carried him through, he said, was steady preparation and unwavering support, both at work and at home.
Aisha’s path carried its own pressures. As an operations manager at Dubai International Airport, her days were already demanding. Evenings and weekends became a careful negotiation between professional responsibility and academic ambition. “The biggest challenge,” she said, “was learning how to give everything the time it deserved.”
What made the experience different was that neither walked it alone. Father and daughter became each other’s source of encouragement, sharing advice, checking progress, and quietly reminding one another why they had started.
They describe the experience as less a coincidence than a blessing: a chance to exchange motivation across generations.
Graduation day brought emotions that neither expected. “Everyone celebrates once,” Aisha said. “We were given the gift of celebrating twice.” She described the moment as deeply personal, but also humbling, affirming that learning carries responsibility, and that knowledge gains meaning when it is given back to the community.
Both graduates credited their families for creating an environment that allowed study to thrive: patience, understanding, and a home that respected silence as much as encouragement. They also praised the university’s academic staff and research resources, which they said were instrumental in helping them navigate demanding programmes.
