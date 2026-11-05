How a former Dubai student turned unwanted books into opportunities for African children

Her drive has collected more than 55,000 books with the support of over 250 UAE volunteers
Dubai: Books that are no longer needed in one household can become valuable learning resources for children elsewhere. Former Dubai International Academy student Bhakti Mundra has built an initiative around this idea, turning book donations into an effort to improve educational access for underprivileged children across African communities.
Launched in 2022, her book donation drive has collected more than 55,000 books and brought together over 250 volunteers across the UAE. The initiative has since supported communities in Kenya, Senegal, and Zambia.
Now pursuing her education in Texas, Mundra has seen the project grow with the involvement of students, families, and volunteers in the UAE, making Dubai an important part of a drive whose impact extends beyond the region.
The project has started with the idea of connecting people with surplus books to children and communities with limited access to reading and educational materials.
Community members across the UAE have been encouraged to donate books they no longer needed and contribute their time to the initiative. The involvement of more than 250 volunteers has helped turn Mundra's individual effort into a wider community project.
For young volunteers, it has also offered an accessible way to participate in social action, demonstrating how everyday contributions can support educational opportunities elsewhere.
The initiative's work has extended beyond distributing reading materials. More than 1,100 kilograms of paper have also been recycled through the project, adding a positive environmental impact to its educational mission.
By redirecting surplus books and recycling paper, the drive has showcased how unused resources can be put to better use while contributing to sustainability.
In addition, Mundra's commitment to education has been evident through "Researchory," a platform she founded to help students share and publish their research.
The platform has reflected her wider interest in creating opportunities for young people to put out their academic work and engage with learning beyond the classroom.
Meanwhile, Mundra has noted that the initiative's progress shows the contribution of the people who have supported it along the way.
"Receiving The Diana Award is an incredible honour and I share this recognition with every volunteer, donor, and community partner who has supported this journey. The initiative has shown me how much we can achieve when people come together around a shared purpose," said Mundra.
She added, "I hope our work encourages more young people to start with what they have and contribute towards making education more accessible to everyone."
On November 4, Mundra has been named a recipient of The Diana Award 2026 during its virtual ceremony. Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award recognises young people for their social action and humanitarian work.