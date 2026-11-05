GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

How a former Dubai student turned unwanted books into opportunities for African children

Her drive has collected more than 55,000 books with the support of over 250 UAE volunteers

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bhakti Mundra
Bhakti Mundra
Supplied

Dubai: Books that are no longer needed in one household can become valuable learning resources for children elsewhere. Former Dubai International Academy student Bhakti Mundra has built an initiative around this idea, turning book donations into an effort to improve educational access for underprivileged children across African communities.

Launched in 2022, her book donation drive has collected more than 55,000 books and brought together over 250 volunteers across the UAE. The initiative has since supported communities in Kenya, Senegal, and Zambia.

Now pursuing her education in Texas, Mundra has seen the project grow with the involvement of students, families, and volunteers in the UAE, making Dubai an important part of a drive whose impact extends beyond the region.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

How Dubai rallied behind the initiative

The project has started with the idea of connecting people with surplus books to children and communities with limited access to reading and educational materials.

Community members across the UAE have been encouraged to donate books they no longer needed and contribute their time to the initiative. The involvement of more than 250 volunteers has helped turn Mundra's individual effort into a wider community project.

For young volunteers, it has also offered an accessible way to participate in social action, demonstrating how everyday contributions can support educational opportunities elsewhere.

Giving books a second life

The initiative's work has extended beyond distributing reading materials. More than 1,100 kilograms of paper have also been recycled through the project, adding a positive environmental impact to its educational mission.

By redirecting surplus books and recycling paper, the drive has showcased how unused resources can be put to better use while contributing to sustainability.

Beyond the classroom

In addition, Mundra's commitment to education has been evident through "Researchory," a platform she founded to help students share and publish their research.

The platform has reflected her wider interest in creating opportunities for young people to put out their academic work and engage with learning beyond the classroom.

Recognition for her work

Meanwhile, Mundra has noted that the initiative's progress shows the contribution of the people who have supported it along the way.

"Receiving The Diana Award is an incredible honour and I share this recognition with every volunteer, donor, and community partner who has supported this journey. The initiative has shown me how much we can achieve when people come together around a shared purpose," said Mundra.

She added, "I hope our work encourages more young people to start with what they have and contribute towards making education more accessible to everyone."

On November 4, Mundra has been named a recipient of The Diana Award 2026 during its virtual ceremony. Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award recognises young people for their social action and humanitarian work.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiEducation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors on the opening day of Sharjah International Book FAir 2026 at Expo Center. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah Book Fair opens with 1.7m books to explore

7m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Unfinished books, and why The Letters isn’t one of them

3m read
Navdeep Singh Suri with his new book 'Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of India-UAE Relations'

Former envoy’s book reveals untold India-UAE stories

5m read
British Orchard Nursery launches 42nd branch

British Orchard Nursery launches 42nd branch

3m read