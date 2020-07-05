Dubai: Three students from GEMS Our Own Indian School Dubai have received ‘The Diana Award’, it was announced on Saturday.
The award’s website, diana-award.org.uk, says the accolade was established in 1999 by the British government “who wanted continue Princess Diana’s legacy by establishing a formal way to recognise young people who were going above and beyond the expected in their local communities”.
On Saturday, a supervisor from the Dubai school said three of its students – who are 16-year-olds from India – are among the winners of the award’s 2020 edition.
The award’s ‘Roll of Honour 2020’ says online that Shurthi Satish founded the non-profit organisation ‘WE re.Spond’ to highlight environment issues and take steps to improve air quality. She also organised fundraisers that helped send children to school.
Meanwhile, Oviya Shanmugasundaram’s youth-led initiatives include a ‘Pink Day’ to raise awareness of breast cancer; a ‘Cyber-Safety in Schools’ campaign; and donations of clothes, medicine and books to people in need.
Also, schoolmate Jasmine Baldev Raj had set up ‘Umeed’ with the help of a friend, Aryan Trivedi, in 2013. “Umeed, which means hope, began with fundraising campaigns for ‘Dubai Cares’… Seven years later, Umeed has members and volunteers worldwide and is working with major organisations such Red Crescent”, the roll of honour says.