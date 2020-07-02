Rania Ali Khan, Amith Mazin and Sanvi Rathod Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three UAE students have been conferred with the coveted Princess Diana award.

Amith Mazin 14, Sanvi Rathod, 16 and Rania Ali Khan 13 from schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were given the honours for their contribution to the Tajneed UAE initiative, an enterprise to strengthen students ties to the community and broaden their support network, exposing them to people. Mazin and Rathod are students of JSS Private School in Dubai, while Khan attends the Dunes International school in Abu Dhabi. All three are said to have participated in the voluntary, weekly self-development training programme for staff members in charge of running school buses.

As part of his entry to the contest, Mazin designed, developed and delivered self-development and wellness programmes to bus drivers and nannies in his school with the aim of closely integrating the school community, irrespective of background and academic status. His work resulted in an inclusive and happy environment creating a sense of belonging.

Rathod was recognised for volunteering to design and deliver a self-development and wellness program in the school in line with the programme by training 60 bus drivers and 60 nannies each week. She is said to be continuing helping others in her community.

Khan was recognised for her commitment to make the world a better place through her voluntary involvement in the social activity initiative. Khan organised educational and recreational activities, promoting happiness and healthy living among the bus conductors and drivers, who provide vital school transport. She also encouraged the student passengers to have a positive attitude towards them.

About Tajneed

The ‘Tajneed - the capsule learning moves’ was conceptualised and introduced by Students Factory, the largest and longest running UAE based digital educational platform, aimed to focus on the empowerment and wellness of drivers, conductors and associates of school buses.

Shabeel Ummer, founder, CEO of Students Factory, said, “We are glad to know that the three heroes of our initiative are bringing the international award to the UAE by demonstrating strong social leadership in their respective school communities. The initiative supports expatriate workers of different nationalities as many of them are illiterate and finding life and their jobs stressful. Currently the initiative is running successfully at 10 schools across the UAE. We started ‘Tajneed’ to provide self-developmental, behavioural, communicative and leadership training programme for the under privileged class of schools hailing from India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia once every week through selected student ambassadors and volunteers in their respective schools,” he added.

The Princess Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, is given out by a charity of the same name with the support of her sons - The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.