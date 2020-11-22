The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) organised a remote graduation ceremony via video conferencing. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) organised a remote graduation ceremony via video conferencing to celebrate the graduation of 1,098 students of its Dubai branches.

The ceremony titled ‘HCT 4.0 Leaders of Class 2019 and 2020’ began with a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in the presence of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and HCT Chancellor, Dr Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Director of the HCT, members of the HCT’s teaching and administrative staff, as well as the graduates and their family members.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE’s leadership supports education and always believes that the country’s future is linked to the capacities of its citizens and that education is the key to a bright future and realising the country’s aspirations and ambitions.

Sheikh Nahyan then thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting the HCT and their keenness to ensure quality and excellence.

Al Hamli congratulated the graduates and declared, on behalf of the HCT’s Board of Trustees, the graduation of 1,098 students from the 2019 and 2020 batches in Dubai.

Dr Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT president & CEO, extended his congratulations to the 2019 and 2020 cohorts and said the ‘HCT 4.0 generation’ will be able to successfully deal with future challenges and create their own employment opportunities, based on their skills and competencies. “Today’s HCT graduates are equipped with future skills that enable them to deal with the changes of the job market with agility and efficiency, which has made them the number one choice in the labour market,” he said.