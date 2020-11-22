Prof Amma Kaka (R), Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai inks MoU with Alan D Williamson (L), CEO of Taaleem Education Image Credit: Supplied

Heriot-Watt University, one of Dubai's top universities, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taaleem Education, the leading provider of private K-12 English language education in the UAE. The agreement is targeted at creating mutually beneficial educational opportunities for staff and students in the next three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ammar Kaka, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai said, “It gives me great pleasure to sign this MoU with Taaleem Education. Given the current global challenges, more than ever before, there is a pressing need for students and working professionals to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and mindset to enable them to be successful in a competitive and changing marketplace. I am glad that we are able to provide opportunities to make that happen. As a five-star rated University here in the UAE, we are confident that we will be able to support Taaleem students and faculty in this endeavour.”

Alan D Williamson, CEO, Taaleem Education added, “We are delighted to formalise our long-standing professional relationship with Heriot-Watt University. The Dubai Branch Campus was founded 15 years ago, the same year as Taaleem. It has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education across a number of key university ratings and rankings. Its strong links to industry and business and its reputation for academic excellence, developing and educating future leaders, managers and innovators make the university an outstanding destination of choice for our students to continue to excel in tertiary education.”

Under the MoU, Heriot-Watt University will provide staff and students of Taaleem with invitations to relevant events such as guest speaker series and experience days, organise faculty development workshops for professional staff, provide work experience opportunities to three Taaleem students for two weeks each year and appoint a designated Admissions team member to support Taaleem students through applications and enrolment.

Taaleem Education on its part will include Heriot-Watt University at all their student career fairs, permit the University to communicate with Taaleem students and parents with regards to higher education, distribute University publications and accomplishments in Taaleem schools and engage with Heriot-Watt to provide information and training sessions to select Taaleem career counselors and executives.

Historically there is strong evidence that collaboration between educational institutions can deliver positive gains for both staff and students. Some of the benefits are enhanced learning opportunities for students, thereby increasing levels of student engagement and achievement, sharing of best practices, joint professional development opportunities and most importantly, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for quality education outcomes in the community.