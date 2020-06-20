Picture for illustrative purposes: Exam hall Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education, MoE, has announced the final exams schedule, taking place from 21st to 29th June, for Grade 12 students at public and private schools that apply the ministry’s curriculum.

In a statement, the ministry said that the students across public and private schools that apply the ministry’s curriculum would undertake end-of-year examinations for general and advanced tracks, as well as academic and home study.

The ministry noted that examinations would be held via distance-learning modes and systems.

Students will sit for their first examination in Physics on 21st June.

The following day, 22nd June, students will take their Social Studies paper, followed by one on the Arabic Language the next day.

Students undertaking the general track and the academic and home study will sit for their Biology and Chemistry papers on 24th June, while students under the advanced track will take their Chemistry examination the same day.

Students on all tracks will write their English Language paper on 25th June, the Mathematics paper on 28th June, and conclude with the Islamic Studies paper on 29th June.

According to the ministry, each examination has a duration of 60 minutes, while each question has a set time limit that will appear as a timer next to each question.

The ministry stated that students must ensure that they answer each question within the set timeframe, before moving on to the next question.