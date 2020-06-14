1 of 11
School children toss their school bags in the air during a flash mob "open schools!" on the Gianicolo terrace overlooking Rome, on June 8, during the last day of school. After three months since schools in all of Italy were closed due to coronavirus, parents and teachers ask for children and teachers to be allowed, for the next year, to regularly return to classrooms, and for also the holding of lessons in outdoor spaces like parks, or in libraries and theaters.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 11
Children look out of a car as they watch a performance by members of a Palestinian team called ''Bella Ciao", dressed as actors of "La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)" series, amid the coronavirus crisis in Gaza City.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 11
Nurse Hans Bossan plays with his daughter after his shift at one of his three jobs assisting patients infected with COVID-19, at their house in Sao Goncalo, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on June 3, 2020. Marathon-like shifts, low salaries and psychological pressure for fear of taking the coronavirus home: this is the routine of nurses in Brazil, where over 181 professionals have died in the front line fighting against the pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
Children run down a street past an informational mural warning people about the dangers of the new coronavirus, in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Children arrive for school with social distancing at L'Ecole de Battersea, an independent French bilingual school, as the COVID-19 lockdown eases in Battersea, London, Britain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 11
Image Credit:
7 of 11
makes protective face masks at home during the coronavirus crisis on April 28 in Lueneburg, Germany. Germany has launched a nationwide policy this week that people should wear protective face masks in stores and public transportation.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
Indian migrant workers and their children look out from the window of a train in Gauhati, India as they return to their villages . The pandemic has exposed India's deep economic divide as millions of migrant workers have left Indian cities with luggage bags perched on their heads and children in their arms, walking down highways and waiting hours and days in queue to take train in desperate attempts to reach the countryside, abandoned by their employers after having toiled for years building homes and roads.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 11
A volunteer from the International Association for Relief and Development (ONSUR) entertains internally displaced children, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday, at an IDP camp in Idlib, Syria.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
Two young girls pose by the masked bronze sculpture of the "Fearless Girl" by Kristen Visbal, in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
Children eating at tables with plastic partitions during lunch time at a kindergarten in Yongzhou, China.
Image Credit: AFP