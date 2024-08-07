Dubai: Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, emphasised the importance of connecting with students studying overseas and introducing initiatives to boost their skills.

Al Neyadi’s remarks came during a session entitled “Emirati Students in Australia”, organised by the Federal Youth Authority in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Sydney, Australia.

The session was also attended by Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia. More than 120 participants, including scholarship students, participated in the session.

Social life abroad

The session discussed developing training programmes to help Emirati students adapt to cultural and social life abroad, organising social events to exchange experiences and build relationships, and holding guidance sessions to educate students about suitable academic paths.

Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia, presents shield to Dr Sultan Al Neyadi Image Credit: Supplied

Competitions

The event also organised sports and science competitions along with discussions about innovation and debates to enhance the competitive spirit and develop skills.

An interactive electronic platform was introduced to help graduate students guide new students and enable them to integrate into society.

Dr Al Neyadi added: “The directives of our wise leadership underscore the significance of listening to youth’s voices and providing them with opportunities to share their ideas. Empowering the youth to engage in decision-making processes is crucial for sustainable development. By investing in human capabilities, we are equipping our national workforce with vital skills in key sectors that enhance our future ambitions and drive the success of our nation.”

Future ambitions

He added: “This youth session offered the students an interactive platform to present their suggestions and discuss their future ambitions, acting as a catalyst in fostering communication and sharing of ideas. It underscored our dedication to providing comprehensive support to our overseas students and ensuring an outstanding educational journey for them.”

Dr Al Taffaq, in turn, noted that the forum was a valuable opportunity to discuss the challenges facing students on scholarships abroad. It also offered a platform to bring together the youth of the UAE living abroad for study or work.

The attendees discussed vital topics such as education, the environment and climate change, the future and artificial intelligence, and other critical topics that contribute to the country’s sustainable development.

Challenges

The young participants delved into various topics, shedding light on the challenges faced by Emirati youth studying in Australian universities, such as adapting to cultural and social life abroad, forging connections with peers, academic hurdles, time management, and scientific career paths.

The session also dealt with the global empowerment of Emirati youth, the youth’s role in representing the nation on the international stage, and how they can best leverage the opportunities provided by the UAE to contribute to the nation’s development goals.