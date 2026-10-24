Dubai to crown Arab Reading Challenge winners from record 40 million students

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, affirmed that the Arab Reading Challenge reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to prioritise nurturing knowledgeable, open-minded generations by equipping youth with the tools of learning and an environment that supports reading and knowledge acquisition, deepening their appreciation for the Arabic language, encouraging them to explore global literature and culture, and empowering them to cultivate independent thought and self-awareness to guide their personal and professional futures.