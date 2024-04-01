Dubai: The Economic Crimes Department of the Dubai Police General Department of Criminal Investigations registered 1,297 reports of intellectual property (IP) violations and the promotion of counterfeit goods in the last five years, with an estimated value of Dh8.79 billion.
The cases involved 1,339 suspects, official data showed.
The police also underscored the importance of protecting IP rights amidst digital transformations. Earlier this year, the force cautioned against IP crimes, highlighting links to drug trade and organised crime.
Counterfeiting generates $43 billion in the EU, surpassing drug revenue.
The force also carried out 122 recycling operations of counterfeit goods, which included about 694,000 pieces.
Recycling
Recycled counterfeit goods included women’s bags, watches, accessories and clothes, which bear the names of famous international brands.
Recycling counterfeit goods helps brand owners get rid of copied products and protect the environment.
The recycling is in line with the strategies of the UAE Green Agenda, and it reflects the coherent partnership between Dubai Customs and its partners towards a greener and safer life and environment, Dubai Customs said.