Dubai: The Economic Crimes Department of the Dubai Police General Department of Criminal Investigations registered 1,297 reports of intellectual property (IP) violations and the promotion of counterfeit goods in the last five years, with an estimated value of Dh8.79 billion.

The police also underscored the importance of protecting IP rights amidst digital transformations. Earlier this year, the force cautioned against IP crimes, highlighting links to drug trade and organised crime.

Counterfeiting generates $43 billion in the EU, surpassing drug revenue.

The force also carried out 122 recycling operations of counterfeit goods, which included about 694,000 pieces.

Recycling

Recycled counterfeit goods included women’s bags, watches, accessories and clothes, which bear the names of famous international brands.

Recycling counterfeit goods helps brand owners get rid of copied products and protect the environment.