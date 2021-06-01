Dubai: Grade 12 students of determination following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum will be offered free PCR COVID-19 tests for taking Term 3 exams next week.
“A negative PCR test result must be printed from the ALHOSN app and presented to the admission facilitator. The test will be made available free of charge for the previously mentioned groups,” National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) tweeted on Tuesday evening.
The “previously mentioned groups” includes students of determination, as mentioned in the series of NCEMA tweets. All Grade 12 students sitting the MoE Term 3 exams are required to test negative via PCR for COVID-19.
National protocol
The national protocol for organising these exams were announced in May by MoE and were reiterated by NCEMA in the series of tweets on Tuesday evening. The protocol includes presenting a negative PCR test result on June 8 and June 13, provided that the test results duration do not exceed four days.
MoE has excluded students who have COVID-19 from attending the exams, as well as those students who have been in contact with people infected with the virus. Special measures will be adopted for these two categories to do the exams under preventive and precautionary measures. “It is necessary to present a certificate indicating infection or contact. An announcement will be made for the remake exams process,” NCEMA tweeted.