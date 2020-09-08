Sharjah: Full distance learning for all private schools in Sharjah has been extended for two additional weeks, from September 13 to 24, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced on Tuesday.
The extension comes “after a close study of the current health status in the emirate”, SPEA said in a joint announcement (on its Instagram account) with the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah.
Initially, Sharjah private schools were to open along with other schools in the UAE on August 30, the first day of the new academic year 2020/21.
However, in a surprise announcement on August 25, SPEA had announced on Twitter private schools in Sharjah would adopt distance learning for the first two weeks of the new academic year. Schools were scheduled to open for in person learning on Septemeber 13 but it has been delayed until September 24.
“The situation is being continuously monitored and we will keep sharing the updates,” it had then said.
Meanwhile, school teachers and staff, as well as students who have chosen in-person classes for term one, are being tested for COVID-19 in Sharjah before schools physically reopen.