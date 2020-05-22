Class X from July 2 to 12; Class XII to be held from July 1 to July 14

Students writing their exams. For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced on Friday the schedule for the remaining subjects/ papers of the ICSE and ISC examinations.

The ICSE 2020 (Class X) exams will take place from July 2 to 12 while the ISC 2020 (Class XII) will be conducted from July 1 to 14, according to Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive and secretary.

The CISCE has advised students appearing for the examinations to strictly follow health and safety guidelines.

Candidates have been asked to reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure smooth entry and to avoid overcrowding. They must also maintain social distancing norms at all times.

They have also been advised to wear face masks and carry their own hand sanitisers. The use of gloves is optional.

Students are required to carry their admission cards to the examination hall and they must bring their own writing stationery or materials to avoid sharing with other candidates.