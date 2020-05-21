1 of 6
Mazda has begun production of the MX-30, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle, at its Ujina plant in Hiroshima, Japan. Powered by an electric drive technology dubbed e-Skyactiv, it combines a 145 horsepower AC synchronous electric motor with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, helping the SUV achieve a driving range of approximately 200km.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
The MX-30’s system battery can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity within approximately 40 minutes using DC rapid charging.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
Mazda says the MX-30's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture complements the all-electric powertrains smoothness, offering a quiet, seamless driving experience.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
Based on the brand’s Kodo design philosophy, the MX-30’s styling is pure and simple, with centre-pillarless freestyle doors and a framed glasshouse lending an open, spacious air to the cabin.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
The cabin features a driver-centric cockpit, a floating centre console, a seven-inch touch-screen air-conditioning panel, and a range of new, environmentally friendly materials such as cork and door trim fabric incorporating fibres from recycled plastic bottles.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
Standard interior equipment includes a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents.
Image Credit: Supplied