Dubai: All public libraries across Dubai, except the one at Al Ras, reopened on Thursday, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced.
Operating hours are from 10am until 5pm from Saturday until Thursday. Events and workshops, however, will remain suspended until further notice, according to Dubai Culture.
The reopening of Dubai public libraries follows the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s decision to resume various cultural and economic activities in the emirate and allow people over the age of 60 and children under the age of 12 to visit public places.
Dubai Culture has assured the public that comprehensive precautionary measures have been enforced to protect the health and wellbeing of visitors and employees.
“All visitors are instructed to maintain a distance of two metres with others. Each entrant is subject to thermal screening and sanitisers are made freely available to everyone. Both employees and visitors are required to wear a face mask and all areas of the libraries are being frequently disinfected,” Dubai Culture added.
Public libraries were closed from mid-March in line with the precautionary measures taken in the UAE to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dubai Culture has invited the public to explore Dubai’s unique public libraries and take advantage of the various services provided by them especially as the school year comes to a close.
Public libraries in Dubai provide a set of high-quality services including information services, extensions, references, external and internal circulations, briefings, periodicals and newspapers. They also provide advanced electronic services to rapidly access large amounts of information through automatic searches, databases, and internet and multimedia services. Other services offered include multi-purpose halls, facilities for People of Determination, and services, such as copying, faxing, packaging, and scanning.