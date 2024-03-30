Dubai: The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), the leading student recruitment event in the region will attract more than 25 Chinese universities.

The annual GETEX exhibition in Dubai has been at the forefront of providing students and learners in the Middle East access to quality global education for over 30 years.

The upcoming edition of GETEX will be held at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 24 to 26. Studying in China offers students opportunities in learning the best in ‘Process Systems’ in all forms of Manufacturing and Automation Technology, according to press release by GETEX organisers.

Affordably cost

Similarly medical students are exposed to technologically advanced equipment, processes and receive unparallel internship opportunities. International Students can now use education to get a foot through the door into one of the world’s most lucrative markets which is now made possible by the concerted student recruitment drive that China is embarking upon.

The cost of higher education in China is also relatively affordable, especially when considering tuition fees and living expenses, compared to most western countries. Overall, higher education in China provides a combination of academic excellence, cultural immersion, and career prospects, making it an attractive option for students seeking quality education and diverse experiences. The UAE has been at the forefront of investing in culturally diverse and innovative education delivery systems for its local and expat communities.

Scientific destination

China being a global cultural and scientific destination boasting a GDP which is expected to reach US20,577 billion by 2026 according to Trading Economics, the country’s dynamic education sector remains one of the most sought after in the world.

The UAE and China also recently stepped up their commitment to enhance cooperation in higher education by introducing joint academic programmes for students, expanding student and faculty exchange programmes, and offering innovative scholarship initiatives. The UAE has also emphasised its commitment to introduce business-friendly policies to encourage Chinese universities to establish education branches in the UAE. Both sides also discussed ways to advance digital education and teach the Chinese language to students in the Emirates.

Chinese Service Centre

Chinese Service Centre GETEX will host the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), a foreign affairs unit directly under the Chinese Ministry of Education and one of China’s leading education organisations that provides services to overseas students, helping them transition into higher education institutes in China and find suitable jobs in its booming economy to further their career prospects.

It also offers overseas credential evaluation and recognition services for students who are looking to transition and transfer into a Chinese university from an overseas university. The organisation is entrusted by the China National Commission for UNESCO; CSCSE also facilitates global talent mobility, giving students the tips and tools to sell their qualifications and skills to employers in China.