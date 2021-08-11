All options and step-by-step guidance for enrolling in the right course at a university of one’s choice in the UAE are just around the corner as the Gulf News EduFair starts on Thursday in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Students and their families can still register for a not-to-be-missed opportunity for unrestricted access and expert guidance on all matters regarding admissions to top universities in the UAE, at the Gulf News EduFair, to be held Thursday to Saturday in Dubai.

The free-to-attend Gulf News EduFair 2021 will be held at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, located on Sheikh Zayed Road. Visitors have to register in advance on the event’s dedicated website, https://gnedufair.com/

Following the resounding success of the first-ever virtual Gulf News EduFair in 2020, the three-day event is welcoming back — in-person and onsite this time — leading UAE-based universities to answers all queries from students and families about attending world-class universities in the UAE for the September intake and beyond.

All roads lead to UAE

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt higher education and travel plans, UAE-based universities have emerged as the preferred destination for thousands of students in the country and from abroad. The UAE’s successful vaccination drive (around 70 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated), stringent precautionary measures and options for both in-person and online higher education, supported by top-rated digital infrastructure, has attracted learners from far and wide.

Moreover, the UAE, especially Dubai, offers perhaps the world’s greatest diversity in universities, hosting branch campuses of prestigious universities from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and India, among others.

Return to campus

Senior university representatives in the UAE have shared their plans for welcoming both new admissions and current students for the Fall semester, which begins in September.

Saud Al Ameri, Director of Admissions and Registration Deanship, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), said the wellbeing of learners is top priority. “The university is to implement a ‘return to campus’ plan in the Fall semester in which some groups of students study on campus and others online. We will adapt our plans following guidance of the health authorities, as our primary goal remains the protection of lives,” Al Ameri added.

“UAEU designs its programmes following consultation with industry leaders to ensure we nurture graduates prepared for the workplace. During their studies, internship students will follow the ‘Employability and Soft Skills Programme’ run by the UAEU Career Readiness Unit.”

At Gulf News EduFair, UAEU will be presenting 46 undergraduate programmes and 57 masters and PhD programmes.

Designed for the future

Dr Vajahat Hussain, CEO of Amity Education ME, said higher education in the UAE has “matured and is future-ready”; students have access to a range of programmes and courses that are designed to prepare them to take on opportunities and challenges at the workplace.

“The Amity University Dubai campus is built over a large area and we are fortunate to have the space and facilities to accommodate face-to-face learning for all students in September, while complying with safety protocols. An interactive, on-campus learning experience plays a large role in ensuring that students feel a sense of normalcy in the new academic year,” Dr Hussain added.

“From Engineering and Business to Media Studies, Fashion, Law, Animation and Forensic Sciences, we believe in creating opportunities for students to bring about change in the world and empower communities through education and learning.”

One-stop shop

At the venue, university admission officers and faculty will be readily available to interact with students and their families to answer questions on everything they need to know — about attending university in the UAE this September, admission requirements, discounts, scholarships, programmes on offer, campus life and student clubs.

Learn from experts

Additionally, visitors will be able to join workshops and seminars to learn from leading education experts and career counsellors about the latest higher education developments and job market trends. Crucial topics to be addressed include building your personal brand while at university, choosing the right degree, closing the skills gap between education and industry to boost employability — especially in the unpredictable times of the pandemic.

Distinguished participants

The debut onsite edition of the landmark event will see active participation from leading higher education providers in the UAE: Gulf Medical University; GBS Dubai; Amity University Dubai; Middlesex University Dubai; Heriot Watt University Dubai; RIT Dubai; Westford University College; Manipal University Dubai; University of Birmingham Dubai; BITS Pilani Dubai; Canadian University Dubai; Curtin University Dubai; Cromwell UK Education; De Montfort University Dubai; University of Bolton, Ras Al Khaimah; London American City College; Scoreplus; and the British Council.

Strategic partners

This edition’s Platinum Sponsor is UAE University; Styling Partner is SHEIN; Career-ready Partner is Y-Axis; Counselling Partner is EdOrbis; Radio Partners are Fun Asia and Radio Asia; Supporting Partner is Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International; Technology Partner is Dell; Sustainability Partner is WSBF; Gifts Partner is Mumuso; Dairy Partner is Nurtidor; and Supporting Partners are GotoUniversity and Brighter Prep.

Gulf News EduFair 2021

When: August 12 to 14 (Thursday to Saturday), 11am to 8pm

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Full agenda

Thursday

2pm to 3pm - Panel discussion

Topic: The future of higher education: Why universities must innovate to succeed.

Top UAE educators will discuss how the pandemic is initiating a revolution in the higher education sector, encouraging universities to rethink effective student learning experiences.

Participating universities: BITS Pilani Dubai; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai; Middlesex University Dubai; GBS Dubai; Gulf Medical University; United Arab Emirates University

3.30pm to 4.15pm - Workshop

Topic: How to build your personal brand: Mastering Linked In and social media and making a mark

By Edorbis

4.45pm to 5.30pm - Workshop

Topic: Open doors to a world of opportunities with IELTS

By British Council, UAE

Friday

2pm to 3pm - Panel discussion

Topic: Pandemic opportunities: Courses and degrees for the new world of work

Leading UAE education experts will talk about the programmes that universities in the UAE have or are launching this year to cater to the fields that will be in demand in the post-Covid workplace. They will also touch upon their collaborations with businesses, research associations and entrepreneurs to initiate cross-sector, future-focused research and learning, making curricula more impactful.

Participating universities: RIT Dubai; Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Amity University Dubai; Westford University College; De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai

3.30pm to 4.15pm - Panel discussion

Topic: Charting your academic path: How schools can help you choose the right degree option

By Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM)

4.45pm t0 5.30pm - Workshop

Topic: Start your journey to globally-recognised higher education in the UAE

By Brighter Prep

Saturday

2pm to 3pm - Panel discussion

Topic: How to boost your career prospects while at university

Academia will reveal how universities are actively encouraging students to access their networks of peers, teachers and alumni, which can be invaluable when looking for a new job opportunity, ongoing mentorship, or support for their entrepreneurial ventures in the future. Learn how students can shape their career paths while they study.

Participating universities: University of Bolton RAK; Canadian University Dubai; Cromwell University; Curtin University Dubai

3.30pm to 4.15pm - Panel discussion

Topic: Think unusual: Offbeat careers in fast-growing sectors

4.45pm t0 5.30pm - Workshop

Applying to UAE universities: Role of standardised test scores for admissions and scholarships