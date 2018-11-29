Narrating an incident that highlights Shaikh Zayed’s incomparable sense of fair play, Bin Drai said: “One day, Shaikh Zayed was riding his motorbike, which did not have a licence plate in Abu Dhabi City. He was stopped by a young Abu Dhabi Police officer who did not recognise him. The officer asked Shaikh Zayed to come to the police station. There, Shaikh Zayed respectfully answered all the officer’s queries, accepted his fault and commended the officer for doing his duty well. It was only later that the officer learnt about who he had been questioning.”