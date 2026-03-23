Arada awards Dh183m contract for Sharjah’s first UK school campus

Reigate Grammar School Masaar to open in 2027 with capacity for 2,700 students
Sharjah: Developer Arada has awarded a Dh183 million contract to build a major new K-12 campus in Sharjah, marking the emirate’s first branch of a UK-based school and a significant addition to its growing education sector.
The project, Reigate Grammar School Masaar, will be located within the Dh9.5 billion Masaar master community and is scheduled to open in September 2027. Once completed, the campus will accommodate up to 2,700 students.
The main construction contract has been awarded to Al Rehab Al Arabi Building Contracting Co. LLC, with work already under way and expected to take 16 months.
Set on a 450,000-square-foot plot in the northern part of Masaar, the school will feature a wide range of facilities, including a performing arts centre, library, STEM centre, multi-purpose halls, sports complexes and swimming pools.
The development is being delivered in partnership with Bright Capital Investment and represents the first UAE campus of the historic Reigate Grammar School, which was established near London in 1675.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said the project reflects the developer’s long-term vision for Masaar as a family-focused community. “We are continuing to invest in world-class amenities that will benefit families in Sharjah for generations to come,” he said, adding that construction is progressing on schedule for a 2027 opening.
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Esref Temel, Managing Director at Bright Capital Investment, described the project as a key milestone in bringing a premium British curriculum offering to Sharjah, while Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School International, said the UAE launch strengthens the group’s expanding global network of schools.
The new campus will introduce students to the “Reigate Way,” an educational approach centred on academic excellence, innovation and strong pastoral care, with an emphasis on student wellbeing.
Launched in 2021, Masaar is a 19 million square foot master-planned community featuring around 3,000 homes set within a forested environment. The development is built around a “green spine” of more than 70,000 trees connecting its six gated districts to a central community hub.
Located in the fast-developing Suyoh district near Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, Masaar offers easy access to Emirates Road and Maliha Road, and is within a 20-minute drive of Dubai International Airport.