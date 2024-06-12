Dubai: All teachers in Dubai will be trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI), it was announced on Wednesday.
The announcement came from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “In line with Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, we announce today the launch of a programme to upskill all teachers in Dubai in artificial intelligence. The top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be honoured at the 2025 AI Retreat.”
He added: “Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies. Investing in education is an investment in Dubai’s present and future.”