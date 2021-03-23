Sharjah: Government and private nurseries in Sharjah will reopen on Sunday after they were found complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures, officials announced on Tuesday.
Sharjah Government Media Office said the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea), has decided to allow all government and private nurseries to resume in-classroom teaching.
Sharjah has 74 nurseries, 39 of which are government-run and 35 are private.
Guide to follow
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, authorities have been keen to implement the safe-health parameters in schools and nurseries through a guide that it distributed to various schools, nurseries and educational institutions, followed by inspections, to ensure the commitment of all concerned stakeholders.
Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, the Spea chairperson, said the return of nurseries to physical classrooms comes after making sure that they were fully committed.
What are the rules?
Inspections by Spea officials are aimed at ensuring that staff in the nurseries adhere to the provisions of the guide that require them to conduct a laboratory test every two weeks, in addition to sterilising the tools used in the nurseries and not to provide meals in the nurseries, as parents are responsible for providing food for their children, as well as identifying a responsible person for coordinating the measures.