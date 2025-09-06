Ajman hosts Big Bad Wolf for the first time ever

The fair will run from 25 September to 5 October at the Ajman Youth Centre
Ajman: Ajman is set to host the world’s largest book fair later this month as the Big Bad Wolf exhibition makes its debut in the emirate.
Organised with the support of the Ajman Government and sponsored by the Department of Tourism Development, the fair will run from 25 September to 5 October at the Ajman Youth Centre.
Entry will be free throughout the 11-day event, which will showcase more than 250,000 books, with discounts of up to 90 per cent and prices starting from as little as Dh2. Doors will be open daily from 10am to 9pm.
Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development, said hosting the fair highlights Ajman’s growing role as a cultural hub. “This event reflects the emirate’s commitment to supporting culture and knowledge, and to promoting reading as a core value in society,” he added.
Andrew Yap, Malaysian founder of Big Bad Wolf, said the project’s mission is to make books affordable and accessible worldwide. “Books are not a luxury, they are a right,” he said, noting that the travelling fair has visited more than 50 cities across 17 countries since its launch in 2009. Ajman will be its 51st stop.
The event is being organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Book Authority and in strategic partnership with the Office of Special Educational Affairs in Ajman and the Ajman Youth Centre. The fair will feature titles across all genres — from fiction and science to children’s literature and self-development — offering a “unique experience” for readers of all ages.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox