Abu Dhabi: Officials from various Abu Dhabi social sector entities are set to participate in the first annual forum organised by Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care — Ewaa, an affiliate of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi.
The Investment in Childhood Forum — an awareness platform that targets all community segments — is to take place virtually on March 17, in conjunction with the Emirati Children’s Day. Ewaa will drive forward with its plans to build the momentum, in line with its new mandate of providing care, rehabilitation and empowerment to counter violence and abuse cases in Abu Dhabi.
This year, sessions will be moderated by experts and specialists from Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), along with Ewaa representatives.
The forum will consist of four main pillars: Covering laws and legislation supporting investment in childhood, psychological and social goals, comprehensive health care and investment in childhood programmes.
Comprehensive health care for children
Discussions will complement Ewaa’s preventive role by addressing the negative effects of violence and abuse on investment in childhood, the psychological and social needs of children, importance of socialisation, the role of national laws and legislation in child protection, comprehensive health care for children, the right of the child to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health, access to health care for UAE children, the UAE child investment infrastructure, the most prominent child investment programmes currently, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarah Shuhail, Director-General of Ewaa, said that Emirati Children’s Day is “a great occasion to bring together various stakeholders concerned with this pivotal segment of society”.
‘Raising the intellectual standards’
She added: “Inspired by its comprehensive methodologies in care, rehabilitation and empowerment, the Centre was keen on hosting experts and specialists at the legislative, judicial, psychological, social, health and strategic levels, among others. The move aims at raising the intellectual standards of people according to the best international practices and sound scientific basis.”