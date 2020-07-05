ADEK launch the #NeverStopLearning campaign to keep kids occupied this summer Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is launching a campaign to continue engaging with students and parents during the summer months, and beyond.

The #NeverStopLearning campaign features a trifecta of initiatives catering to everyone in the Abu Dhabi education community: from a virtual university fair for students embarking on their higher education journey, to a summer hackathon. The campaign also includes an online platform, coming soon, packed full of enriching activities to keep children and young adults mentally and physically active.

“Our parents and students have worked so hard to complete the school year in extraordinary circumstances and they deserve great credit for that. We understand that this summer is very different with limited options for entertainment and socialising. We wanted to provide our youth with a variety of initiatives to keep them active and engaged in a fun and compelling way regardless of their interests. The #NeverStopLearning campaign reinforces our commitment to supporting everyone within the ADEK community,” said HE Amer Al Hammadi, Undersecretary ADEK

The campaign kicks off on 5 July with the opening of the Rize Virtual University Fair with the other initiatives launching in the coming week. Here’s a look at how ADEK is encouraging everybody to #NeverStopLearning this summer.

Prepping for university

Rize Enrichment Programmes is an ADEK initiative designed to help students reach their full potential by exposing them to new ideas to help them prepare for the next steps in their education journey.The Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Program (UPCG) coaches students through the university application process with dedicated counselors on hand to offer expert advice and customised career paths.

The programme includes information on workshops and internships and volunteering initiatives that can help prepare students for university, and standardised tests such as SATs or IELTs, as well as webinars hosted by some of the leading names in industry from blue chip organizations to the UAE Space Agency, providing a wealth of career path guidance.

This summer, Rize UPCG Programme is organising its first Rize Virtual International University Fair, targeting students in grades 8-12, and featuring 74 universities from Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and North America, from 5 July until 23 July.

To register and for more information check the schedule here and follow @ADEK on social media.

Explore and learn

The ADEK Activity Platform is a new playground for the community, for young children just starting school, to students about to graduate university. Activity platform features a diverse range of mental and physical challenges and activities from some of the UAE’s leading edutainment providers and learning program creators.

For those of you looking to catch up on necessary skills and higher education advice, take on a coding competition, challenge friends and just learn a new hobby, the Activity Platform is the place to connect.

From gaming and challenges to reading and virtual experiences, the platform is home for fun-filled and meaningful adventures.

The Activity Platform is an initiative dedicated to engaging extra-curricular activities throughout the year.

For more information, follow @ADEK on social media or visit adek.gov.ae

Hacking through summer

The YouthTech Competition is a summer hackathon aimed at young innovators in the UAE passionate about developing tech-enabled solutions for some of the greatest global challenges under the themes of Education, Economy, Infrastructure, and Society.

ADEK launched the initiative in partnership with StartAD accelerator to equip young coders with social, digital, and business skills that spark curiosity, enhance employability, and encourage innovation. Over the course of four weeks, accepted participants will be equipped with the training and tools to develop entrepreneurial projects that have the potential to become start-ups. Top teams stand to win cash prizes of up to Dh8,000.