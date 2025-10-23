Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Digital Arabic Library

Project aims to make Arabic literature, research more accessible to readers worldwide
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is driving a new era in Arabic cultural innovation with the launch of the Digital Arabic Library, a project designed to transform Arabic content into a global knowledge resource. The initiative follows an operational agreement signed between ALC and Arabookverse, a leading Arabic e-book and audiobook publisher.
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, described the agreement as a key step in building a digital ecosystem that strengthens the Arab content economy while preserving cultural authenticity. “This partnership goes far beyond digital preservation. It lays the foundation for a vibrant Arab knowledge economy, where Arabic content becomes a globally accessible and exchangeable resource,” he said.
The Digital Arabic Library aims to make Arabic literature, research, and thought more accessible to readers worldwide. Al Tunaiji explained that the initiative redefines the relationship between culture and commerce by turning Arabic books into both economic and intellectual products. “It enables global audiences to access authentic Arabic works, while also creating new opportunities for publishers and authors to expand their reach,” he said.
The collaboration with Arabookverse — and its continuation of earlier partnerships with platforms like Amazon — ensures that Arabic titles are distributed through modern digital channels while maintaining cultural integrity and intellectual property rights.
Al Tunaiji emphasized that while the Centre actively collaborates with global partners, it remains focused on preserving the sovereignty of Arab culture. “We adopt an interactive, not dependent, model — one that uses international platforms to amplify Arabic content rather than shape it,” he explained.
The Centre ensures oversight through advisory committees and joint governance structures that guide title selection and maintain cultural standards. “This balance allows us to leverage technology for Arab culture, not the other way around,” Al Tunaiji said.
In an era defined by artificial intelligence and generative publishing, Al Tunaiji stressed the importance of keeping Arab creators at the centre of content production. “Our strategy ensures that Arab writers and researchers remain producers of knowledge, not just data providers,” he said.
The ALC supports this goal through research grants, translation programmes, and initiatives that foster original content creation. These efforts are guided by expert committees that ensure cultural relevance and literary authenticity across all digital formats.
The Digital Arabic Library also aims to reshape how readers engage with Arabic content. By providing easy access to trustworthy material, it connects readers across geographies through language and culture rather than physical location.
“This project empowers readers to become active participants in shaping digital culture. It encourages dialogue, curiosity, and cultural exchange across generations,” Al Tunaiji said.
The content selection process, Al Tunaiji explained, is guided by authenticity, intellectual value, and cultural relevance. “We are not just archiving. We are building a living digital memory that represents Arab culture and ensures reliable access to knowledge,” he said.
The Digital Arabic Library, he added, aligns with the UAE’s vision of promoting Arabic as a language of creativity, innovation, and knowledge exchange — reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leadership in preserving cultural heritage while embracing the digital future.
