DCT Abu Dhabi and Amazon join forces to launch world's largest digital Arabic library

Thousands of Arabic books to go digital, boosting global access to literature
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Amazon have partnered to launch the world’s most comprehensive digital Arabic collection through the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC). The initiative was announced at the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries.
Over the next three years, thousands of Arabic-language books will be made accessible in eBook and audiobook formats, marking a major step in expanding global access to Arabic literature and culture.
Under this strategic partnership, Amazon will introduce a dedicated storefront for Arabic literature and cultural content. This will allow millions of customers to access Arabic-language eBooks and audiobooks in one destination.
The storefront will leverage Amazon Ads, AWS cloud computing, and ALC’s publishing expertise to showcase works from across the Arab world.
The initiative supports ALC’s mission to:
Promote Arabic readership globally
Preserve and digitise Arabic heritage
Engage younger generations through Kindle and Audible
With more than 400 million Arabic speakers worldwide, the project aims to serve both regional and diaspora audiences that remain underrepresented in digital publishing.
Over the next three years, ALC will collaborate with publishers across the MENA region to digitise print titles. Amazon will amplify visibility through its extensive global marketing and distribution networks.
The programme also provides technical and operational support to help publishers adapt to the rapidly growing digital books sector, creating new opportunities for Arabic authors and publishers to connect with readers worldwide.
His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said:
“This collaboration represents a milestone in our mission to elevate Arabic literature and champion our national language. Leveraging Amazon’s global reach and expertise, the partnership will provide a gateway for readers everywhere to experience the depth and diversity of written Arabic. It is a pivotal step towards embedding Arabic culture and creativity within the global cultural dialogue, ensuring it continues to thrive for generations to come.”
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President at Amazon Middle East, Africa and Turkey, added:
“The Arabic language is a pillar of our culture and identity, carrying centuries of knowledge, creativity, and connection. By collaborating with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we aim to celebrate and expand access to this rich heritage. Amazon began as a destination for books, and today we unite our stores, Amazon Ads solutions, and AWS cloud services to enable the most comprehensive Digital Arabic Library on Amazon. Together, we’re combining technology and culture to inspire readers and creators across the Arab world, sharing the beauty of Arabic globally.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox