DCT Abu Dhabi and Amazon join forces to launch world's largest digital Arabic library

“The Arabic language is a pillar of our culture and identity, carrying centuries of knowledge, creativity, and connection. By collaborating with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we aim to celebrate and expand access to this rich heritage. Amazon began as a destination for books, and today we unite our stores, Amazon Ads solutions, and AWS cloud services to enable the most comprehensive Digital Arabic Library on Amazon. Together, we’re combining technology and culture to inspire readers and creators across the Arab world, sharing the beauty of Arabic globally.”