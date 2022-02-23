Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched a programme to help non-Arabic speakers worldwide learn the language more easily and efficiently through innovative digital content.
The ‘We Speak Arabic’ programme targets learners of all ages and nationalities and encourages mastering of Arabic as a language of knowledge, culture and creativity.
“Promoting the uptake of the Arabic language locally and internationally is one of the ALC’s primary objectives through a wide range of projects and initiatives. Delivering our mandate through digital means is a major focus that provides easy accessibility to those looking to learn, and of course, cooperation and collaborative efforts between entities, institutions and communities are essential to achieve our goals,” said Saeed Al Tunaiji, acting executive director at the ALC.
Read more
- ‘Gen Z’ students need skills-based education at ‘hyper hybrid’ campuses, forum at Expo 2020 Dubai hears
- ‘Emirates of Tolerance’ project benefited 11,000 people in 2021
- Emirati students of determination serve customers at special Abu Dhabi café
- Video: Sheikha Jawaher inspires children at ‘The Big Heart Educational Centre’ in Sharjah
‘We Speak Arabic’ is one of many ALC programmes aimed at promoting and developing the Arabic language. The centre recently held the ‘Arabic Language Pals’ competition for Arab and foreign students, which saw 156 videos submitted from seven Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Sudan and Syria. The videos were evaluated by a jury of Arabic language and poetry experts against strict criteria, including performance quality, linguistic accuracy, choice of content and emotional expression.