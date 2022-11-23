Dubai: Stanford University in the US has recognised nine faculty members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai in its latest rankings of the world’s top two per cent of scientists.
Dr Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, congratulated MBRU’s faculty members, saying: “Stanford is one of the world’s leading research and teaching institutions. The inclusion of nine MBRU faculty members in its notable rankings of the world’s top scientific talent marks a milestone for MBRU. It mirrors the high-calibre faculty’s dedication to research. Since its establishment in 2016, MBRU has recorded nearly 1,000 peer-reviewed publications, reflecting its drive to innovate and enhance healthcare.”
Professor Stefan du Plessis, Acting Provost and the Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at MBRU, said: “The medical field is constantly evolving with new technologies, practices, and innovations. Scientific research is critical to help us navigate this ever-changing world, which is why research is a key pillar of our university. We are delighted to have our talented faculty recognised in this way.”
Du Plessis added: “In our new integrated health system, research conducted at MBRU works in tandem with healthcare educators and highly skilled clinicians to innovate practices that directly improve the lives of our patients. We congratulate all our colleagues on this distinguished accomplishment and value the visibility this recognition gives to the extensive research ongoing at MBRU and the wider Dubai Academic Health Corporation.”
Global selection
Led by Stanford scientists, the study is a database that ranks global researchers in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. ‘The World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list comprises two databases naming the most-cited scientists. One measures a researcher’s contributions to their scientific field in 2021 and names seven faculty from MBRU: Professor Stefan du Plessis in Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine; Professor Samuel B. Ho in Gastroenterology and Hepatology; Professor Keyvan Moharamzadeh in Dentistry; Dr Momen Atieh in Dentistry; Dr Ahmad Abou Tayoun in Genetics and Hereditary; Professor Lakshmanan Jeyaseelan in General and Internal Medicine; and Professor Nandu Goswami in Cardiovascular System and Hematology.
The second recognises a scientist’s lifetime contribution to their field and names four faculty at MBRU. They are Professor Samuel B. Ho and Professor Thomas Adrian in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Dr Momen Atieh in Dentistry, and Professor Riad Bayoumi in General and Internal Medicine.
Both lists also acknowledged the late Professor Dimitrios Tziafas, a professor in endodontics at the Hamdan Bin Mohamed College of Dental Medicine from 2016 to 2019. Professor Tziafas was listed under the subfield of Dentistry.