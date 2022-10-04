Dh15 million support

Over the past five years, the university has invested around Dh15 million to support students’ research, while faculty have also been awarded Dh12 million in competitive external research funding. ADU currently offers two research funding initiatives for students and another two for faculty.

In fact, over the last academic year, more than 500 students received monetary contributions from leading organisations to support research and project expansion in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and engineering.

The university said its research successes have contributed to enhancing its position as a leading academic institution in the UAE and the region. As a result, it added, ADU has been able to build a track record of global cooperation and garnered increasing recognition through collaborations with leading international institutions such as Monash University, Rice University, University of Reading, Arizona State University, Trinity College Dublin, the University of Toronto, and University College Dublin.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, ADU Chancellor, said: “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we are committed to the highest standards in education and research. We are dedicated to providing our students and faculty with a holistic research ecosystem which supports them in developing radical new solutions for the future. ADU has attracted global support from distinguished global and international research entities that empower students and faculty with exciting opportunities that will contribute to their skills and scholarly careers. We are assiduous in encouraging our students to pursue their research ambitions - that is why we work hard to find partners that share our ambitious vision and are passionate about supporting the youth to the limit of their capabilities.”

Recently, the university has also joined hands with organisations from the public and private sectors in the UAE to present students and faculty with innovative research laboratories, including 91 grants that enable students to work on their projects and research. Mubadala Healthcare, has presented the College of Health Sciences Dh1.6 million in grants to establish the Mubadala Cell Biology Laboratory, and it has funded research projects and faculty fellowships to provide innovative solutions to pressing challenges at Mubadala.

Collaboration with industry

ADU has also collaborated with Emirates Steel to establish the UAE’s first metallurgical engineering laboratory that specialises in steelmaking, amounting to Dh2million in funding. Furthermore, the university has in place collaboration projects with ADNOC, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Bloomberg, IBM, and other major organisations.