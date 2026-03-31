UAE expats share their favourite rituals and Easter traditions
A homemade marzipan egg made from cashews, almond, sugar and a bit of rose water. It's warm, comforting and just spells home.
That’s the little touch of love that Dubai-based Priscilla Dorris Janarthanan, a homemaker, cook and hair technician brings to Easter. Their family follows a routine: Begin on Thursday by attending the Maundy Thursday Mass at Church. On Good Friday, they observe a full-day fast and later they attend the Passion service at church.
And that’s just the beginning. “Saturday is a day of preparation at home for Easter Sunday, where we marinate the meat and other necessities for Easter lunch. That’s also when I’m busy making our Easter eggs. Then we attend the Easter Vigil at night,” she says.
Compared to their celebrations in India, she notes they were much bigger, but being away from home means they can’t follow every tradition. “Still, we try our best to hold on to what matters. On Easter Sunday, we usually gather with family and friend, either we visit them or host at home. There’s always plenty of food, especially Goan-Portuguese dishes,” she says.
And something that has remained constant over the years: The Easter eggs. “It’s something very close to my heart. We colour the marzipan eggs in soft pastel shades and even decorate them with small flowers and pearls details. It takes time and patience, but that’s what makes it meaningful. Even now, when everything else may have changed, making these marzipan eggs keeps a part of home alive for us,” she says.
The warmth of food and family reverberates across homes. For some like Lianne Dsouza, it's rooted in the generations of women who cooked, baked and celebrated together.
It has always been about family for them, explains Dsouza, who is also the Head of Marketing at Alpha Nero. "I come from a long line of women who love to cook and bake, so it was always a time for homemade marzipan eggs and bunnies, traditional Goan-Portuguese sweets, and lots of delicious food,” she says. Now a mother of two boys, she feels the necessity to keep the rituals alive, and give the children a sense of normalcy, togetherness, and hope for new beginnings. Their plans are simple but significant: Church, followed by a family brunch, with the option of egg hunts and gatherings.
Melissa Maalouf, Director of Marketing at Gates Hospitality, shares a similar nostalgia. As she says, living in Dubai, you naturally create your own traditions over time, but for them it’s still all about slowing down, spending quality time together, and making the day special for the children.
"We usually start the morning with a relaxed breakfast at home, and hot cross buns are always a must. After that, we spend some time colouring eggs and then cracking them against each other, the kids love the friendly competition, and it’s become a firm family ritual."
Later, they head out for an Easter brunch with family and friends, and anything that involves an egg hunt. An Easter Bunny visit is always a guaranteed hit with children. "Beyond that, it’s really just about enjoying good food, being outdoors, and spending proper time together."
For her, Easter is about the little things: Family, tradition and just creating warm memories.
Dubai-based Mellisa Nicole, hopes to bring some of her old Easter traditions from England to Dubai. This time, she plans to host a relaxed, Easter-themed painting event this Friday. "It's designed as a cosy, welcoming space for people to unwind, be creative and connect, with both friends and family."
Even in uncertain and difficult times, some like Alison Rego are determined to make the best of the 'new normal'. "Nothing truly prepared us for what we are all experiencing collectively," explains Rego, Lead Enterprise Manager at Connect Group. "Yet, I personally feel it is important to keep things as normal as possible, for the mental health of both our children and ourselves."
They've been stepping out as much as they can, as they celebrate the festivities of Easter. "Having family here has made a big difference, bringing a sense of familiarity and much needed balance during this time," she says.
A good and hearty breakfast that puts you straight to sleep is tradition. And, for some it won't ever change. So, what does it entail? A mix of meats, eggs, onions and capsicum bell peppers and it's delicious.
That's Easter for Dubai-based Nishitha Rachel. "What I remember the most about Easter and what I look forward to the most is the Easter breakfast my family makes, can put us to sleep for hours," she says.
For others, Easter is marked by quiet reflection as much as celebration. Michael Saladan, drawing from his Filipino roots, approaches the Lenten season with prayer and intention. Even with children away, connection remains central, through conversations, shared values, and guiding them to keep traditions alive.
He and his wife attend church activities, observe fasting, and practise Visita Iglesia, visiting as many accessible churches as they can across the UAE. Meals, too, reflect the spirit of the season: Meat-free dishes like munggo with vegetables and fish. “These traditions remind us of sacrifice, humility, and the enduring importance of faith, family, and gratitude.”
Some celebrate with the Colomba, a traditional Easter cake shaped like a dove. It means peace and hope.
Anna Sartor, an Italian lawyer and founder of a legal consulting firm in the UAE, holds this close to her heart. "That presence on the table is almost a reminder of what truly matters. Even when I have been far from my family, I have always kept this tradition alive by making my own Colomba at home. It is a simple yet meaningful ritual, a moment that brings a sense of warmth and continuity, no matter the distance," she says.
She also keeps other traditions alive: “Traditionally, there are also hard-boiled eggs, often coloured using natural dyes or decorated by children. And, of course, no Italian Easter would ever feel complete without a chocolate Easter egg. A fun, yet joyful tradition that never loses its charm.”