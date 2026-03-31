It has always been about family for them, explains Dsouza, who is also the Head of Marketing at Alpha Nero. "I come from a long line of women who love to cook and bake, so it was always a time for homemade marzipan eggs and bunnies, traditional Goan-Portuguese sweets, and lots of delicious food,” she says. Now a mother of two boys, she feels the necessity to keep the rituals alive, and give the children a sense of normalcy, togetherness, and hope for new beginnings. Their plans are simple but significant: Church, followed by a family brunch, with the option of egg hunts and gatherings.