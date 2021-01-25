Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department have launched a project for unified comprehensive map for lands in the emirate of Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department have launched a project for unified comprehensive map for lands in the emirate of Dubai.

The project was launched in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, with the aim of strengthening the governance of procedures and unifying service channels. It is also meant to enhance the confidence of customers, including land owners, consultants, investors and real estate developers.

The project, which establishes a central geographical database at the level of the emirate, will also help to issue comprehensive and unified site maps, said a press release issued on Monday.

In December, the authorities had announced that Dubai was setting up a unified map of lands in the emirate after Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department signed a partnership agreement to unify service channels and create a unified database.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said that the project comes out of the Municipality’s keenness to keep pace with developments and to meet the needs of customers.

“Work has been done to design a unified model for the comprehensive map of the emirate of Dubai and the issuance of a comprehensive site-planning and geographical map shared between the various bodies — Dubai Municipality, Land Department, Dubai Development Authority, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Aviation City (Dubai South) — with the aim of laying the foundations for joint strategic cooperation and benefiting from the services provided by Dubai government to ensure the achievement of institutional integration,” said Al Hajri.

Urban Master Plan 2040

He added that the comprehensive unified map data is one of the main inputs to the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and the centralised real estate data platform. Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of the Dubai Land Department, said: “The existing cooperation between Dubai Land Department and the Municipality focused its efforts on studying the customer’s journey and developing innovative solutions to reduce the number of steps and procedures and accelerate the completion of joint transactions. It will be the basis for more steps, all of which are in the interest of customers, and to highlight Dubai as the first in the field of ease of doing business and reducing procedures.”

Bin Mejren added: “The Land Department has taken the initiative to use its database to serve this project and make it a success, with the accurate information it contains, which is updated daily through real estate transactions.”

He said the directives and relentless follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan culminated in this integration between various departments and organisations of Dubai government, which would consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for business and finance.

Centralised database

Mariam Obaid Al Muhairi, director of GIS Centre at the municipality, said that one of the objectives of the ‘Unified Map Project’ is to create a centralized geographic database for all lands in Dubai that includes land owner data, land planning and topographic data, and the infrastructure services data.