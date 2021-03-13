Top government official say that ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ stems from a vision to transform the emirate into the world’s leading lifestyle, leisure, tourism and investment destination. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The newly announced ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ stems from a vision to transform the emirate into the world’s leading lifestyle, leisure, tourism and investment destination, top officials said on Saturday.

Members of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s higher committee said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai is based on a strategic framework that seeks to shape a bright future for the emirate and meet the highest aspirations of its diverse population. Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday announced the master plan that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. Aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, the Plan is focused on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life.

Abdullah Al Basti Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General, The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s ambitious vision for development strikes a balance between growth and sustainability as part of efforts to make it an integrated smart city that serves the needs of its people. These efforts are guided by the vision of [Shaikh Mohammad] and the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai’s development in various fields.”

He added: “The new Master Plan, which contributes to strengthening the foundations of sustainable development and ushering in a glorious future, is one of the cornerstones of Dubai’s plan to enhance the happiness of its people and boost social, environmental and economic well-being. The Master Plan integrates world-leading smart urban planning standards and design principles to support the ultimate goal of making Dubai a global leader across sectors.”

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, approved by [Sheikh Mohammed] is a vital strategic development road map that is inspired by His Highness’s vision for the emirate’s progress and leadership in all fields. All key stakeholders have participated in developing the plan that implements global urban planning and infrastructure best practices adapted to the emirate’s unique requirements and characteristics.”

Al Tayer added: “The new Master Plan will further raise Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities by creating a new model for city planning and sustainable urban development. The Plan aims to further enhance Dubai’s quality of life, stimulate greater economic growth, raise its competitiveness and reinforce its position as an attractive investment and tourism destination. The Plan will also protect Dubai’s environmental and cultural assets, enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its resources and raise the quality of its infrastructure. Going forward with Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 implementation marks a new start for Dubai to always be the city of the future. This supports the aspirations and directives of the wise leadership who accept nothing but the first place in all areas.”

Dawoud Al Hajri Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said: “The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan embodies the vision of [Sheikh Mohammed], which places human happiness and well-being at the centre of development efforts and gives the highest priority to the needs of future generations."

"This comprehensive Plan will turn the ideals of people-centred development into reality. We are keen to apply the principles of the new Master Plan and the values of sustainability, inclusiveness and competitiveness into our strategies, which will inspire us to convert challenges into opportunities and support Dubai’s transformation in urban, economic and environmental domains. We will endeavour with our partners to drive sustainable development and raise infrastructure efficiency through upcoming projects based on the new Master Plan. The Plan is set to make Dubai the world’s best place to live, work and visit and transform it into an advanced metropolis that has human well-being at the core of its development and growth agenda,” he added.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The comprehensive new Master Plan creates a strategic urban development framework for consolidating the progress, achievements and rankings that Dubai has gained over the last few decades. The Plan will help raise the emirate’s growing role as a pivotal business and trade hub. It will also enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as an investment destination by leveraging its superior logistics infrastructure, including some of the world’s best ports and airports, and maximising its ability to harness the vast talent pool it has access to.

"The new Master Plan will help strengthen the emirate’s efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerate the pace of its economic recovery and prepare the ground for a bright new post-pandemic world. Ultimately, the plan will pave the way for Dubai’s emergence as the world’s best city in to live, work and visit,” he noted.

Sultan Butti Bin Mejren Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director-General, Dubai Land Department, said: “The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan reflects the vision of [Shaikh Mohammad] to boost Dubai’s sustainable development and competitiveness in a variety of fields and transform it into a world-leading metropolitan city with uniquely integrated services. The launch of the plan, which gives Dubai several advantages over other global cities, will have a positive impact on the emirate’s sustainable development and economic growth prospects.

It will contribute both directly and indirectly to attracting greater foreign investment in all sectors, especially those related to advanced technologies. Aligned with global sustainable development best practices, the Plan creates a framework for the optimal use of infrastructure. Launched at a time when countries around the globe are reviewing plans for recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the new Master Plan places Dubai in a position to contribute to regional and global efforts to rebuild economies and societies.”

Malek Al Malek Malek Al Malek, Director-General, Dubai Development Authority, said: “Our leadership’s vision has paved the way for sustainable development across all sectors. Balanced urban development has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth aspirations. The emirate’s future-focused perspective pre-empts evolving requirements, enabling growth and cementing our economic and social achievements."