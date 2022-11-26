Dubai: Taqdeer Award will be given to distinguished companies and workers on November 29, organisers announced on Saturday.
Taqdeer Award is aimed at raising awareness among companies and workers “about the need to raise the standards of excellence in the labour sector”. This year, entries reached around 5,000, of which 360 qualified for the final stages after the completion of processes to compete in the Award.
Abdullah Al Basti, secretary-general of The Executive Council of Dubai and chairman of the judging committee of Taqdeer Award, has affirmed the coveted award has been moving forward on the way to enhance Dubai’s reputation as a city that provides the best means of living and decent work for millions of workers who contribute to building our cities.
Mutual cooperation
Al Basti emphasised the crucial role played by the Award to strengthen the cooperation between employers and workers to serve their mutual interests and aspirations.
He said: “I am happy with the achievements made by the Award in its fifth cycle and the good impact it has left among the companies and workers, the most prominent being the benefits to more than 160,000 workers from the Special Discount Cards granted to the blue-collar workers along with 60 government incentives provided to companies.”
Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ismail, secretary-general of the Award, said: “Taqdeer Award continued its upward growth trajectory of improving relations between the employers and workers. The honouring ceremony, to be held on November 29, will be distinguished in its content and the presence of senior officials from inside and outside the country.”