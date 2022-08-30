Dubai: Memorabilia and other novelty items inspired by Dubai’s Museum of the Future are now available online. The new digital store, which comprises six unique collections, represents a window for visitors to recall their experience in the form of souvenirs.

The online store also provides an opportunity for those yet to visit the museum to get a sense of what to expect from exhibits, with products designed in ways that reflect “the spirit of the museum and its values”.

Among the products are creations by Emirati talents as well as national small and medium companies, including clothes made from recycled materials, souvenirs, as well as entertaining and educational games inspired by the future.

Locally inspired products include those from the Calligraphy collection. They are beautifully decorated in Arabic calligraphy (the cursive script also known as thuluth is the same one wrapped around the building) inspired by quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which embodies the spirit of the museum and its mission.

The online store also provides visitors with the opportunity to find souvenirs with which to relive their inspiring experience of the museum. Among the collections are souvenirs related to the unique design of the museum and its character, depicting elements such as the building’s recognisable stainless-steel façade. These include travel mugs, bookmarks, notepads, and pens among other options to choose from.

The museum’s Arabic calligraphy and the building’s use of 3D printing technology in the construction process are among the features that have inspired gifts for the store. Exhibits including OSS Hope, the Heal Institute and Al Waha have inspired the souvenirs.

Products within the OSS Hope collection include keychains, acting as a constant reminder of the exhibit’s depiction of humanity’s home in space and the potential for future space travel. The Heal Institute collection comprises mesmerising prints impressed on tote bags, coin purses, pouches, and scarfs, for everyday use.

There are also A3 prints allowing people to gaze at a beautiful digital recreation of flora, replicating the museum’s digital rainforest. Reflecting Al Waha’s earthy tones, the collection includes cream-colored tea and coffee sets made to fit perfectly for a relaxing atmosphere. There are also gifts related to the Future Heroes exhibit, which is dedicated to children from ages 3 to 10 years old. Lastly, there are also products inspired by the museum’s Tomorrow Today exhibit, related to areas such as health, education, smart cities, energy, and transportation.