Dubai: Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) continued to send additional aid to assist the people of Lebanon, whose capital Beirut suffered an enormous blast on August 4, by airlifting the third consignment of humanitarian supplies to the country.

Two Emirates SkyCargo aircraft, chartered by IHC, left Dubai International Airport with the aid supplies carrying about 30 metric tonnes of aid, including around 12 tonnes of medical supplies from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and 18 metric tonnes of hygiene kits from the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

Humanitarian community

IHC CEO Giuseppe Saba said: “We will continue to support the relief efforts of our humanitarian community in order to ensure proper assistance to the Lebanese population affected by the recent blast and COVID-19 exposure. These flights also represent a combination of the efforts of IHC and Emirates SkyCargo, which is facilitating this transport, and reflect Dubai’s keenness to support relief efforts for our brothers and sisters in need.”

Medical supplies

Robert Blanchard from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai said: “Responding to the blast in Beirut that claimed at least 178 lives and left over 6,000 injured, the [WHO] is sending additional medical supplies to support the treatment of injured and the protection of health care workers. The 11.5 tons of medical supplies, which went in the first flight, include trauma and surgical supply kits donated by the Russian Government as well as 576,000 surgical masks and hand sanitisers to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19.”

He added: “Today’s flight is the third charter flight carrying WHO medical supplies to Beirut. WHO is committed to supporting the people of Beirut and the international community in responding to and recovering from the devastating impact of the blast.”

Global Logistics Hub

In the second flight, IFRC dispatched nearly 65 cubic metres of hygiene parcels weighing 18 tonnes from its Global Logistics Hub in Dubai, with the support of the IHC and the Dubai government.

Ilir Caushaj, Head of IFRC’s Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai, said: “The hygiene parcels will provide essential assistance and support to some 2,000 families affected by the Beirut port explosions.”