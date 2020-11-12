Dubai: Global Village has broken a second Guinness World Records title, this time for the most LED lights ever on a car.
The vehicle boasts 37,676 LED lights and is a fan favourite, having roamed the streets of Dubai as part of last season’s highly successful ‘Stunt Show Survivor’.
Global Village is aiming to break 25 records this season as part of the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations. The feat began two weeks ago as the park achieved the record for most videos in a music medley video following the Rockin’1000 Season 25 opening concert.