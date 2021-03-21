Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village has created another Guinness World Records with the “Largest Pin Badge Word” in the world.
To mark the occasion, Global Village celebrated International Happiness Day as pavilions were lit in yellow to mark the event while smiley faces adorned both the largest underwater screen and the iconic Wheel of the World.
Global Village also announced an honorary name-change of Kiosk Street to Happiness Street. The new street sign is made up of over three thousand smiley-faced pin badges forming the words ‘Happiness Street’. This insta-worthy street sign is officially the “Largest Pin Badge Word” in the world.