Finding the next Beyoncé in UAE: Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak on musicians' rights and new music fees

"Artists should understand what they own, what they are licensing, and how their earnings are calculated before signing an agreement."

She also believes royalties generated from commercial public use of music need to function efficiently.

"We also need the other income attached to music to work efficiently and effectively, including royalties from commercial public use."

It's a practical approach to an industry that can be notoriously difficult for newcomers to navigate. Al Mubarak wants artists to have a clearer understanding of what belongs to them, how their music is being used and what they are entitled to earn.

From musicians' rights to helping children affected by war

Al Mubarak's interest in protecting rights isn't confined to the recording industry.

A human rights lawyer whose work also extends to humanitarian causes, she is involved with INARA, which supports children and families affected by conflict.

And when the conversation turned to privilege and the responsibility that comes with it, Al Mubarak spoke about the importance of knowledge, awareness and access to resources.

"So the position of privilege is very simply the position of having the knowledge and awareness. I am I am privileged to be able to to have that knowledge, and I am actually incredibly privileged and honored, and humbled that I'm allowed to work with these children and these families."

Her involvement with INARA has also shaped how she views the responsibilities of people who have the ability to help.

"My involvement with Inara has made the meaning of opportunity much more concrete."

She believes humanitarian support cannot simply end when a conflict stops dominating the news cycle.

"If we have access to people or resources that can help, how do we put that access to use?"

For Al Mubarak, meaningful support requires patience and a willingness to remain involved.

"Again, it's the importance of staying involved and consistent, because recovery takes time, and meaningful support needs to continue after a crisis disappears from public attention."

Asked whether her commitment to justice was what connected her humanitarian work and her advocacy for musicians, she offered one of the interview's most revealing answers.

"I think that the pursuit of justice is something that is a very big part of my life."

Why she backed a documentary about young survivors of war

That commitment also extends to storytelling.

Al Mubarak backed Seize the Summit, a documentary following four young survivors of war from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine as they attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

But she is particularly conscious of how the suffering of vulnerable people is portrayed on screen.

For her, the young people at the centre of the documentary are more than their experiences of conflict. Their ambitions, friendships and personalities deserve just as much attention.

"Responsible storytelling begins with recognizing that people already have a voice. A filmmaker has the responsibility to listen and create space for it," she said.