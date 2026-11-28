Company and driver held liable after crash caused multiple permanent disabilities.
Dubai: A delivery driver who suffered multiple life-changing injuries in a serious road accident has been awarded Dh750,000 in compensation by a Dubai court, which held both the driver responsible for the crash and the vehicle-owning company jointly liable.
The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled that the injured man was entitled to compensation for the severe physical injuries, permanent disabilities and psychological suffering he endured following the accident on August 12, 2025.
The claimant had initially sought Dh2 million in compensation, arguing that the accident had not only caused extensive bodily injuries but had also left him unable to continue working as a delivery driver, depriving him of his main source of income and affecting his ability to support his family.
According to court records, the accident happened on Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi when a vehicle driven by the second defendant collided with several vehicles after its driver became distracted and failed to pay attention to the road.
The delivery driver was among those injured in the collision.
The accident resulted in serious injuries, including head trauma, minor bleeding in the brain, chest injuries, fractures in the lower spine, multiple fractures in the right leg and foot, and severe abdominal injuries involving internal bleeding and damage to the liver and right kidney.
The victim underwent several surgical procedures after being admitted to hospital on August 12, 2025. He remained hospitalised until September 18, 2025.
However, his suffering continued after his discharge, with medical records showing that he experienced fluid accumulation around the liver and persistent abdominal and back pain for an extended period.
A forensic medical report submitted to the court established that the accident had left the delivery driver with several permanent disabilities affecting different parts of his body.
The report assessed permanent impairment of his digestive system at 25 per cent after he developed intestinal disorders and difficulties with digestion.
His right kidney had also suffered significant damage, shrinking and losing most of its functional capacity. The resulting permanent impairment was assessed at 40 per cent.
Multiple complicated fractures in the right leg and foot left him with serious movement difficulties affecting his knee, ankle and foot joints. The permanent impairment to his right lower limb was assessed at 40 per cent.
The accident also caused fractures to several lumbar vertebrae, leaving him with persistent back pain and difficulty moving. The resulting permanent impairment to his spine was assessed at 10 per cent.
The court noted that these injuries had significantly affected the victim's quality of life, particularly as he was still young and depended on his physical abilities to earn a living as a delivery driver.
In its judgment, the court examined the accident report, medical records and other evidence to determine liability.
Although a criminal court had previously issued an in-absentia conviction against the driver over the accident, the civil court clarified that such a judgment did not automatically carry binding legal authority in civil proceedings unless it became final.
The court therefore independently examined the available evidence.
It found that the official accident report established that the driver had been operating the vehicle involved in the collision and that the accident occurred after he became distracted from the road and struck several vehicles.
The court concluded that the evidence was sufficient to establish the driver's fault and the causal link between his negligence and the injuries suffered by the claimant.
It also recognised the psychological and emotional suffering caused by the accident, including the distress associated with permanent disabilities and the loss of his ability to perform his previous job.
The court also ruled that the company owning the vehicle was responsible for the driver's actions.
It found that the driver had committed the wrongful act while working under the company's authority and that the company had enabled him to drive the vehicle.
Under the relevant provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, an employer or principal may be held liable for unlawful acts committed by an employee while performing duties connected to the employment relationship.
The court consequently ordered the company and the driver to pay the compensation jointly.
After assessing the physical, financial and moral damages suffered by the claimant, the court fixed the total compensation at Dh750,000.
It also ordered the defendants to pay annual legal interest of 5 per cent, starting from the date the judgment becomes final and continuing until full payment.
In addition, both defendants were ordered to cover the court fees and expenses and pay Dh2,000 towards legal fees.
The court rejected the claimant's remaining demands, including his request for compensation of Dh2 million and interest at 12 per cent.