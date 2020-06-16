Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council celebrated World Sea Turtle Day 2020 by releasing a few of the oceanic creatures into the ocean.
Taking to his Instagram account today, @faz3, Sheikh Hamdan shared several pictures and clips of gently putting back sea turtles into the ocean.
In his post, he tagged Dubai Turtle Rehab Project, @dubaiturtles, which aims to care for, protect, and rehabilitate sick or injured turtles. The Dubai-based initiative also raises awareness about the threats faced by these marine animals.
In one of the clips, taken right next to the Burj Al Arab, Sheikh Hamdan is seen holding a palm-sized sea turtle, while another video shows him releasing a slightly bigger one into the water from a boat.
Every year, June 16 marks World Sea Turtle Day and it aims to highlight the importance of the animals in our ecosystem and the vulnerability of specific species.
It is the birthday of Dr. Archie Carr who is widely known as “the father of sea turtle biology”.
Shaikh Hamdan, who currently has over 10 million followers, is popular on social media for his animal videos and in the past has shared clips rescuing gazelles, oryxes and hedgehogs.