1: Three-month visit visa for Dubai

The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident

2: Hundreds held on fifth night of France unrest

Widespread unrest in France over the police killing of a teenager

3. Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

UAE summons Swedish envoy to protest against govt permission to extremists burning Quran

4. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July

5. 159,188 people turned back for not having Hajj permit

Transporting people without permits punishable by up to SR50,000 fine, 6 months in jail

6. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE

Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July

