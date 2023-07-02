1: Three-month visit visa for Dubai
The 3 month visit visa is sponsored by a UAE resident
2: Hundreds held on fifth night of France unrest
Widespread unrest in France over the police killing of a teenager
3. Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden
UAE summons Swedish envoy to protest against govt permission to extremists burning Quran
4. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced
Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July
5. 159,188 people turned back for not having Hajj permit
Transporting people without permits punishable by up to SR50,000 fine, 6 months in jail
6. Less than three weeks for another public holiday in the UAE
Based on predictions, UAE residents will get their next public holiday in July